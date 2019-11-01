Resources
More Obituaries for Orion Huston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orion Joseph "(Joe)" Huston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orion Joseph "(Joe)" Huston Obituary
Orion Joseph "(Joe)" Huston

Orion J. ("Joe") Huston, 95, passed away on October 28, 2019 at his home in Northfield, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Beverly R. Huston, daughter, DeVerille A. Huston, son, Michael O. (Suzette) Huston, two grandchildren, Megan R. Huston and Track O. Huston, two sisters, Clara Mae Fraser and Ruth A. Fayler, sister-in-law, Patricia A. Mower, brother-in-law, Lawrence N. (Frances) Mower, and nieces and nephews.

Born March 30, 1924, in Cascade, Montana, he served in the United States Army in World War II 1943-1945 in the Campaigns of Normandy, So. France, No. France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe for which he received the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal. After discharge, he lived and worked in Montana, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois. He lived a long and worthwhile life for which his family is grateful.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -