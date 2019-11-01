|
|
Orion Joseph "(Joe)" Huston
Orion J. ("Joe") Huston, 95, passed away on October 28, 2019 at his home in Northfield, IL.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Beverly R. Huston, daughter, DeVerille A. Huston, son, Michael O. (Suzette) Huston, two grandchildren, Megan R. Huston and Track O. Huston, two sisters, Clara Mae Fraser and Ruth A. Fayler, sister-in-law, Patricia A. Mower, brother-in-law, Lawrence N. (Frances) Mower, and nieces and nephews.
Born March 30, 1924, in Cascade, Montana, he served in the United States Army in World War II 1943-1945 in the Campaigns of Normandy, So. France, No. France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe for which he received the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal. After discharge, he lived and worked in Montana, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois. He lived a long and worthwhile life for which his family is grateful.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019