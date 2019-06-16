|
|
Orville W. Anderson
Great Falls - Orville W. Anderson, 85, of Great Falls, went to his Heavenly Father on the evening of June 1, 2019, at Peace Hospice House.
He leaves behind his wife, Annette Anderson; daughters, Ruth (Jim) Blouin, Keren (Richard) Fish, Nancy (Dick) Krell; daughter-in-law, Vaughna (Dan) Frye; sons, Philip (Mary) Anderson, Kurt (Sally) Anderson, Keith (Donna) Anderson; thirty-one grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members. His family was his pride and joy. He was a blessed man!
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Caroline Anderson; his brother, George Anderson; his sister, Ruth Tally; and his son, David Anderson.
A celebration of Orville's life will be August 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Central Assembly of God Church where he attended for many years. A luncheon will be held following the celebration of life.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 16, 2019