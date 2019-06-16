Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Assembly of God Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Orville Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orville W. Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Orville W. Anderson Obituary
Orville W. Anderson

Great Falls - Orville W. Anderson, 85, of Great Falls, went to his Heavenly Father on the evening of June 1, 2019, at Peace Hospice House.

He leaves behind his wife, Annette Anderson; daughters, Ruth (Jim) Blouin, Keren (Richard) Fish, Nancy (Dick) Krell; daughter-in-law, Vaughna (Dan) Frye; sons, Philip (Mary) Anderson, Kurt (Sally) Anderson, Keith (Donna) Anderson; thirty-one grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members. His family was his pride and joy. He was a blessed man!

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Caroline Anderson; his brother, George Anderson; his sister, Ruth Tally; and his son, David Anderson.

A celebration of Orville's life will be August 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Central Assembly of God Church where he attended for many years. A luncheon will be held following the celebration of life.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now