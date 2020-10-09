Pamela Ann Castner
Great Falls,MT/Mesa, AZ - On Sunday September 27th, 2020, Pamela Ann Castner went home to the Lord, in the place prepared for her. Pam had been blessed with the love of her life for 51+ years, John (Jack) Castner, two sons (Dave and Dan), and two grandsons (Jordan and Liam).
Pam was born in Slayton, MN on August 6th, 1943 to Glenn and Virginia (Miller) Johnson. She was raised in Sherburn, MN and graduated from Sherburn High School in 1961. After High School Pam went on to get her bachelor's degree in Education at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She jokingly said that after college she moved to Montana to find herself a cowboy but found a miner instead. After meeting the love of her life, Jack Castner, in Scobey, MT, the couple married on June 6th, 1969 in Great Falls. Their life adventure took them from Great Falls, MT to Globe, AZ in 1980 until their retirement in 2002 which allowed them to be "Snowbirds" in Great Falls and winter in Arizona, before settling in Mesa, AZ in 2019.
Pam had a remarkably successful career as an educator, she was honored as a 'who's who' in education in 1975. After graduating with her bachelor's degree, Pam went on to do her graduate work at the University of Montana, University of Phoenix, AZ and College of Great Falls. Pam taught speech and debate in Scobey, MT, Chinook, MT, Great Falls, MT and Lovelock, NV. She was the executive director of the Montana Camp fire girls. Pam established a pre-school program at the Great Falls YMCA while authoring and publishing a manual on preschool education. From 1980 until her retirement in 2002, Pam was an elementary teacher and Gifted Program Coordinator for the Globe, AZ school system.
As talented as she was, she defined herself by her family and faith. She was a fantastic wife and even better mother who was passionate about her family and watching the Vikings. Pam was dedicated to her faith and was an active participant in the churches where she lived, including Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Globe, AZ, Bethel Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mesa, AZ. She loved to laugh and joke even if she was the 'butt' of the joke. She was always working with her hands, creating quilts, and knitting. She particularly loved to knit and quilt to the point of needing Carpel Tunnel surgery. She liked to joke that the scars were from an 'old knitting injury. ' Her hobby was collecting hobbies, she would try anything for fun and adventure, including multiday kayaking trips down the Missouri River when she and Jack were already in their 70's.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Virginia Johnson. Pam is survived by her husband of 51+ years John (Jack) Castner (Mesa, AZ/Great Falls, MT). Her sons David Castner (Timorie) of Downs, Ill, Dan Castner (Rhiana) of Mesa, AZ and two grandsons Liam and Jordan. Her sister Melinda Huebner of New Hampshire and Brother Doug Johnson of Iowa.
She will be dearly missed by both friends and family until they are reunited again. A memorial service for Pam will be on a later date of the family's choosing. Donations in Pam's name can be made to a charity of your choice
.