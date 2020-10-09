1/1
Pamela Ann Castner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Ann Castner

Great Falls,MT/Mesa, AZ - On Sunday September 27th, 2020, Pamela Ann Castner went home to the Lord, in the place prepared for her. Pam had been blessed with the love of her life for 51+ years, John (Jack) Castner, two sons (Dave and Dan), and two grandsons (Jordan and Liam).

Pam was born in Slayton, MN on August 6th, 1943 to Glenn and Virginia (Miller) Johnson. She was raised in Sherburn, MN and graduated from Sherburn High School in 1961. After High School Pam went on to get her bachelor's degree in Education at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She jokingly said that after college she moved to Montana to find herself a cowboy but found a miner instead. After meeting the love of her life, Jack Castner, in Scobey, MT, the couple married on June 6th, 1969 in Great Falls. Their life adventure took them from Great Falls, MT to Globe, AZ in 1980 until their retirement in 2002 which allowed them to be "Snowbirds" in Great Falls and winter in Arizona, before settling in Mesa, AZ in 2019.

Pam had a remarkably successful career as an educator, she was honored as a 'who's who' in education in 1975. After graduating with her bachelor's degree, Pam went on to do her graduate work at the University of Montana, University of Phoenix, AZ and College of Great Falls. Pam taught speech and debate in Scobey, MT, Chinook, MT, Great Falls, MT and Lovelock, NV. She was the executive director of the Montana Camp fire girls. Pam established a pre-school program at the Great Falls YMCA while authoring and publishing a manual on preschool education. From 1980 until her retirement in 2002, Pam was an elementary teacher and Gifted Program Coordinator for the Globe, AZ school system.

As talented as she was, she defined herself by her family and faith. She was a fantastic wife and even better mother who was passionate about her family and watching the Vikings. Pam was dedicated to her faith and was an active participant in the churches where she lived, including Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Globe, AZ, Bethel Lutheran Church, Great Falls, MT and Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mesa, AZ. She loved to laugh and joke even if she was the 'butt' of the joke. She was always working with her hands, creating quilts, and knitting. She particularly loved to knit and quilt to the point of needing Carpel Tunnel surgery. She liked to joke that the scars were from an 'old knitting injury. ' Her hobby was collecting hobbies, she would try anything for fun and adventure, including multiday kayaking trips down the Missouri River when she and Jack were already in their 70's.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Virginia Johnson. Pam is survived by her husband of 51+ years John (Jack) Castner (Mesa, AZ/Great Falls, MT). Her sons David Castner (Timorie) of Downs, Ill, Dan Castner (Rhiana) of Mesa, AZ and two grandsons Liam and Jordan. Her sister Melinda Huebner of New Hampshire and Brother Doug Johnson of Iowa.

She will be dearly missed by both friends and family until they are reunited again. A memorial service for Pam will be on a later date of the family's choosing. Donations in Pam's name can be made to a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved