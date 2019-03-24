Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Free Ceramics Art Center
650 Logan Street
Helena, MT
Unionville - Our dearest Pamela passed away on St. Patrick's Day, March 17th, 2019 at her home in Unionville, Mt after a long illness. Pam was born in Great Falls, MT on January 10, 1947 (72) to Jack and Polly Franjevic . She leaves behind her beloved husband David, daughter Alissa (Adam) Eslahpazir, and two grand children Izzy and Jack. Pam also leaves behind her four brothers, Jeffrey, Joel (Sharon), Jerry and Justin (Sheri) Franjevic, all still living in Montana. She also leaves behind a large and very loved extended family ( Popovich, May, Drazich, Simpson, Brajcich and Sherrick and Nardinger's).

A celebration of her life will be held at the Free Ceramics Art Center located at 650 Logan Street in Helena at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with reception to follow.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
