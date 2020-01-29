|
Parker Ramirez
Great Falls - Parker Elizabeth Grace Ramirez (7) woke up in heaven on January 24, 2020 from injuries she received as a passenger in an auto accident. A Funeral Service in her memory is planned for Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Rose Room chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in Florida by her father at a later date.
Parker was born in Great Falls on January 23, 2013 to Angela Bonney and Gabriel Ramirez. She was always seen smiling walking the halls as a student at Whittier Elementary School. Parker loved her mother more than anything, she would always say that they were best friends. She loved to play Roblox with her dad, they would play almost every night. She was always ready for a game of hide and seek, she loved to make people laugh with her jokes and silliness, collecting LOL Surprise Dolls, and loved watching Power Puff Girls, My Little Pony, Pete the Cat, and her ultimate favorite Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. She was always excited to travel, visiting Montana, Texas, New York, Colorado, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. A super smart and funny girl that was always kind to others and always smiling. Her favorite saying with her dad: "Who's girl are you?" to which she replies, "Daddy's". "For how long?"……."Forever".
