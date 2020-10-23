1/1
Patricia A. Hellinger
Patricia A. Hellinger

Shelby - Patricia Ann Hellinger passed at Northern Rockies Medical Center in Cut Bank on October 12, 2020. Patricia was born in Shelby on July 3, 1937 to Sigurjon and Ella Sigurdson. She had two sisters and 5 brothers and is survived by one brother, Alan, of Fallon, NV. Patricia attended schools in Richmond, WA and graduated from Shelby High School. She was trained as a nurse at Northern Montana College. In 1962 she married Hubert McKenzie of Ethridge. He passed in 1972. Hubert and Patricia were snowmobile fans. He was a gifted mechanic, and she was a championship racer. Patricia married Dean Hellinger on February 7, 1975. They have lived at their farm of Devon for the past 45 years.

Patricia opened the Meadow Lark Fitness Center in Shelby and established tanning parlors in Conrad, Cut Bank, and Havre. She was one of the organizers of W.I.F.E. in Montana and active in the local Democratic Party and the state level. After becoming interested in natural healing she did years of research and published her book, "Hiatal Hernia & Chronic Fatigue Syndrome", in 2003.

Patricia loved all living creatures and couldn't bare to see any mistreated. Over the years she cared for many domestic pets and dearly loved her Pekingese.

Survivors include her husband, Dean; brother, Alan Sigurdson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held. Condolences can be made to Patricia's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
