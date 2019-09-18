|
Patricia A. Kruse
Great Falls - Patricia Kruse, a life-time resident of the Great Falls area, died peacefully, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
She was born to Lee and Elizabeth Akers in Great Falls, July 3, 1927. Patricia graduated from Great Falls High School in 1945. She began working at the Kress Store in downtown Great Falls, during high school and continued full-time after graduation. She was later offered a position as Office Manager for General Motors Parts in Great Falls.
Patricia met her husband of 67 years, Arnold, in 1950. They were later married on July 19, 1952.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold; sons, Dana (Lucy) and Randy (Donna); and three grandchildren, Katie, Jimmy, and Kenny.
Patricia loved spending time gardening, traveling, volunteering for various charities, and being in the company of those she loved. She was a very giving person, a delight to be with, and someone who loved people. She will be greatly missed.
Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls has been entrusted with arrangements for a private family service.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019