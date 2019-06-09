|
Patricia (Patti) Ann Naughton Mahoney
Las Vegas, NV - Patricia (Patti) Ann Naughton Mahoney was born in Great Falls on 6/27/1938 to Richard and Ann Naughton. She graduated in 1956 from Great Falls Central High School. She married William (Bill) Mahoney originally of Great Falls. After she and Bill retired they traveled the world extensively.
She also lived in Tonopah, NV and Gillette, WY. She died May 27, 2019 after a brief bout with liver cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kathleen Naughton. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Coleen Hedspeth, son Tim Mahoney, grandsons, Eric Hedspeth, Jacob Mahoney and William Mahoney, cousin Charlene Kommers, sisters-in-law, Ruth Jewett, Susan Stemple and nephews Tom Stemple, Joel and Jon Jewett. Cremation has taken place and at her request there will be no services.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019