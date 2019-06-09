Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Naughton (Patti) Mahoney


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Ann Naughton (Patti) Mahoney Obituary
Patricia (Patti) Ann Naughton Mahoney

Las Vegas, NV - Patricia (Patti) Ann Naughton Mahoney was born in Great Falls on 6/27/1938 to Richard and Ann Naughton. She graduated in 1956 from Great Falls Central High School. She married William (Bill) Mahoney originally of Great Falls. After she and Bill retired they traveled the world extensively.

She also lived in Tonopah, NV and Gillette, WY. She died May 27, 2019 after a brief bout with liver cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kathleen Naughton. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Coleen Hedspeth, son Tim Mahoney, grandsons, Eric Hedspeth, Jacob Mahoney and William Mahoney, cousin Charlene Kommers, sisters-in-law, Ruth Jewett, Susan Stemple and nephews Tom Stemple, Joel and Jon Jewett. Cremation has taken place and at her request there will be no services.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.