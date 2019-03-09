|
Patricia Ann Ness
Gig Harbor, WA - Pat was born in Helena, MT on January 17, 1930 to Frank and Florence Brown. She attended schools in Helena and Townsend Montana.
She married Dick Ness on July 23, 1947.
Pat worked in the family Dairy Queen business and the State School for The Deaf and Blind in Great Falls, MT. When Dick went into the insurance business, they lived in Great Falls, Spokane WA, Honolulu HI and Phoenix AZ before settling in Gig Harbor, WA in 1978.
Pat worked in Special Ed for 3 years in Tacoma, WA. Then worked as a Para-Professional in the Fife District for 20 years until her retirement in 2010.
Pat had many special friends from Saturday breakfasts, to monthly meetings with school friends. She valued these friends for all of their love and support through the years.
Pat died 02/04/19 at Manor Care in GIg Harbor, WA.
She is survived by her children: Rick & April Ness, Dan & Sharon Ness, Mark & Char Ness, and Gayle Ness, 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and her sister Louise. She is preceded in death by her husband Dick Ness and her beloved daughter-in-law Rita Ness. She is survived by many special friends.
Cremation has taken place and burial was in Gig Harbor WA at Haven of Rest.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019