Patricia Boone, 89, passed away on June 10, 2019, in Spearfish, SD.
Patricia Ann Smith Boone was born in Deadwood, SD, on March 30, 1930 to parents, Earl Smith and Ann Josephine Milek Smith. She was raised in Belle Fourche with her brother, Bill and her sisters, Ruth, Marty, and Peggy. She graduated from Belle Fourche High School where she was active in band. She also worked at the Belle Movie Theatre.
Pat met Daniel M. Boone while working at Northwestern Bell. They married in 1950. She continued working for Northwestern Bell intermittently as well as several other part-time jobs while raising their seven children. She had a strong faith in God and family; she attended church at St. Paul's and all of the children were baptized in the Catholic faith. She was an avid bowler, loved knitting and made many blankets for people throughout the years, and enjoyed winning family card games.
Pat and Dan moved the family to Council Bluffs, IA, in 1973. Upon Dan's retirement from his position with the Communication Workers of America in 1988, they raised buffalo in Aladdin, Wyoming, on their ranch where they built their home from the ground-up with their own hands and with the help of family and friends. They enjoyed the annual hog roast. Upon Dan's passing in 2001, Pat moved to Great Falls, MT. She returned to the Black Hills of South Dakota in 2016.
She is survived by: Gregory Boone, Charles Bartels, Jo Boone, Roberta and Mark Scott, Edna Hagerman, Roy Boone, Ross Boone and Ruth Anne Hanson, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, her husband, Daniel; daughter, Jeri Bartels and daughter-in-law, Lauri Boone.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at
fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 16, 2019