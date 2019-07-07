|
|
Patricia "Patsy" Burckhard
GREAT FALLS - Patricia "Patsy" Marie Burckhard (Contway), 86, of Great Falls, Montana died of natural causes Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Benefis Hospital while surrounded by family.
Patsy was born to Patrick and Rose Contway March 17, 1933, in Fort Belknap, MT, and her family consisted of nine children. Patsy was raised in her early years on a homestead near Malta, MT, a period in her life she frequently recalled fondly. Patsy moved to Malta with her family where she attended grade school and graduated from Malta High School. Following high school, Patsy obtained her first job as a telegrapher for the Great Northern Railroad.
Following two prior marriages, Patsy married the true love of her life in 1979, Robert "Bobby" Burckhard. Patsy and Bobby had a wonderful life together and were happily married until Bobby's death in the spring of 2006. Patsy demonstrated her continued love for Bobby following his death by never letting a day go by without talking about him. She would often wear his shirts and socks around the house and never emptied his dresser drawers.
Patsy worked hard all her life, working until she was 84 years old. She was a switchboard operator at Mathews Answering Service in Great Falls for over 30 years and later worked for Benefis Hospital, again serving as a friendly voice answering the telephone. Patsy retired at age 84 as a waitress at her sister's restaurant, Lippi's. The loyal customers at Lippi's often requested her to wait on them, probably more related to her cheerful and sweet demeanor rather than waitressing skills.
Patsy was kind and caring to all life. She never had a negative word to say about another person. Until the final hospitalization, she kneeled beside her bed each night and went through her extensive of list of people, both alive and dead, each of which she would pray for.
Patsy is survived by her son, David K. DuBois; grandchildren, Neal P. DuBois (Melissa) and Denise DuBois of Great Falls; and two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Patrick.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Lippi's Restaurant from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Lippi's is located at 705 Central Ave W, Great Falls, MT.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 7, 2019