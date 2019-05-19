|
Patricia Gayle Hruska
- - Patricia Gayle Hruska died on May 5 2019 passing away as she lived her life with grace and peace and surrounded by her loved ones.
Pat was born March 24, 1929 in Sidney, Montana and along with her six sisters and one brother was raised by her mother, Anna Schmitz. She lived in the Great Falls area graduating from St Mary's High School in 1947. Pat met the love of her life, Richard Hruska while working as a key punch operator at the Anaconda Company and they married in 1950. Early on, Pat and Dick were busy raising eight children as she involved herself with their school and church while staying close to her mother and siblings sharing numerous family holidays and activities. The empty nest provided Pat with an opportunity to explore her creative side working at Spencer's of Montana dressing windows, merchandising, and developing friendships and customers. Pat and Dick were married 62 years and was preceded in death by her husband and infant son, Richard. Surviving Pat are her children, Debi (Bruce) Basile, Scott Hruska, Dianne Hruska, Michael Hruska, Denise Morton, Mark (Danette) Hruska, and Kevin (Paula) Hruska. Her sisters, Beverlee Mulligan, Kay Tuftland, Jackie Flint. She also has 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Pat was a truly beautiful person. Her beauty is reflected in her garden, paintings, drawings, and journal entries, family and friendships. She united us all in joy at home where food, music, and laughter were abundant. In one of her sketchbooks, she painted a watercolor of herself as a young women and wrote, "If not for the wealth of my friendships, indeed I would be poor".
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 19, 2019