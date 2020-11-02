1/1
Patricia J. Altmaier
Patricia J. Altmaier

Black Eagle - Patricia J. Altmaier, "G.G.," 95, a World War II veteran went to be with her loved ones on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the MT State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison, Helena.

Patricia was born on November 14, 1924, in Miles City. She was a sergeant in the US Army. She had a love for animals, quilting, reading, and spending time with her numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Altmaier; parents, James and Martha Schaill; and daughter, Sandra Sanders. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Michael Altmaier. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
