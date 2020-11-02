Patricia J. Altmaier
Black Eagle - Patricia J. Altmaier, "G.G.," 95, a World War II veteran went to be with her loved ones on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at O'Connor Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the MT State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Harrison, Helena.
Patricia was born on November 14, 1924, in Miles City. She was a sergeant in the US Army. She had a love for animals, quilting, reading, and spending time with her numerous grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Altmaier; parents, James and Martha Schaill; and daughter, Sandra Sanders. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Michael Altmaier. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
