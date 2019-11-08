|
|
Patricia "Pat" Jacobsen
Carter - Patricia "Pat" Jacobsen, 81, of Carter, passed away November 6, 2019 at Benefis Grandview.
Patricia Gamble was born July 24, 1938 to Edward Gordon Gamble and Catherine Franklin Gamble in Yakima, WA. Her family moved to Montana in 1943. She spent her early years in Butte, moving to Great Falls in 1962. She would go on to meet and marry Robert "Bob" Jacobsen in 1966 while working as a legal secretary. Shortly after marrying Bob, she moved to Carter, Montana and began the transition from city girl to farm wife.
Pat enjoyed knitting but her real passion was reading. The love of the written word would drive her to become a Chouteau County Library Board Trustee. She worked diligently with the Chouteau County Library Foundation to renovate the library. Pat would write grants to help fund various activities to ensure her granddaughters were introduced to the library at a young age.
Pat was proceeded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert Jacobsen of Carter, MT; daughter Debra (Wayne) Clark of Carter, MT; brothers, Mike (Zena Beth McGlashan) Gamble of Butte, MT, Harold (Dawn Sprich) Gamble of Fort Collins, CO; twin granddaughters, Megan and Mckenzie Clark.
The family would like to send a special Thank You to The Grandview at Benefis for all the special care given to Pat.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to either the Dedman Foundation or the Chouteau County Library Foundation.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019