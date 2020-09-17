Patricia Joann Bach
Fort Benton - A bright light in our lives has gone out. Patty Bach passed peacefully from this world on September 15, 2020.
Patricia Joanne Boucher Bach was born on November 28, 1951, in Butte, MT to Frank and Dolores (Hanley) Boucher. She was the second child to join what became a family of seven. They lived in Butte for many years, eventually moving to Opportunity, MT, where the family ran an egg business together for several years. Patty attended school in Butte and Anaconda, graduating from Anaconda High School in 1971. Later that year, she met and married the love of her life, Gary Owen Bach. They lived for a short time in Libby, eventually returning to Gary's hometown of Highwood, where Patty worked for a time as Postmistress before they moved to the Spring Coulee Ranch outside Highwood. They lived there many years and raised their family there. Patty and Gary retired to Fort Benton where they made their home for many happy final years.
Patty was a very creative, talented, and giving woman. She used many outlets to express her talents. She was an artist whose medium was oil paints. She crocheted and sewed, and enjoyed many hours of crafting, making many gifts for various family members and friends through the years. She was an excellent cook and baker, a talent she used for years while cooking for harvest and work crews during their years at the ranch and later in her own catering business. Patty put her talents to work in many occupations through the years. She ran a daycare, led a Boy Scout troop, ran a catering business, and decorated cakes, as well as being a medical debt collection specialist. The job Patty enjoyed the most and took the most pride in was her work as a florist, for which she received statewide awards. She spent countless hours arranging beautiful flowers for family weddings including for nieces and granddaughters. Patty was very proud of her volunteer work as an EMT. She was a caring and knowledgeable EMT who would calmly take control of any situation and help anyone to the best of her abilities.
Together Patty and Gary raised their three children, Heidi, Jack, and Willie. Patty was so proud of each of them and their families. She enjoyed every family dinner and event.
Patty was predeceased by her parents; in-laws; and several extended family members; but her most recent loss was her beloved Gary.
She is survived by her children, Heidi (Norm) Johnson, Jack Bach and Willie (Shannon) Bach; adopted daughter, Dee (Dick) Brooks; grandchildren, Francis (Josh), Jacklynn (Corey), Kennedy (Peter), Tate, Meguire, David, Gracie and Auztin; great-grandchildren, Blake and Evelynn; sister, Sharon Graham of East Helena, MT; brothers, Frank (Cheryl) Boucher of Helena, Tim Boucher of Butte, Paul (Colleen) of Spokane; Gary's brother, Joe, of Fort Benton; his sister, Lois Vasquez of Florida; his brother-in-law, Bill Hake; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials can be made to Benefis Hospice House.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service is being planned. A memorial will take place at a later date.
Patty, we love you and will forever miss your smiling face. Keep dancing with Gary.
