Patricia June "Pat" Andersen

Patricia June "Pat" Andersen Obituary
Patricia "Pat" June Andersen

Simms - Patricia "Pat" June Andersen

JANUARY 7, 1944 - JANUARY 16, 2020

Beloved wife, mom, grandmother and friend

Friends and loved ones our beloved mother, Grandmother and great Grandmother passed away peacefully January 16, 2020 in Choteau, MT.

Pat was born in Lewistown, MT and raised in Great Falls. Pat married Dennis April 8th, 1964 and moved to Portland, OR. She raised her family in Portland and retired from Nabisco after 35 years and moved to Simms, MT. She enjoyed the beach, camping, swimming in the pool, crafts, gardening, spending time with family and friends and loved all her dogs.

Pat was preceded in death by her Husband Dennis; Son, Lee; Sister, Shirly: Brother, Tommy. She is survived by her Son, Duane (Toni) Andersen; Grandchildren, Lenna, Leanna, Dayne, Dusti; Great Grandchild Ava; Sister, Sherry.

A celebration of life will be held, April 10, 2020 10:00am at Fort Shaw Bible Church, Fort Shaw, MT.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
