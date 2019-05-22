|
|
Patricia "Pat" Knottnerus
Big Sandy - Patricia "Pat" J. Knottnerus passed from this life in the Big Sandy Medical Center of Montana and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus Christ into paradise on May 17, 2019. She was born in Havre, MT, on May 16, 1936, to Clarence and Margaret Allderdice.
Her children and grandchildren called her blessed. She was dearly loved by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and others. Wit, eccentricity, feistiness, and speaking her mind marked her life. She had a gift for making a delicious meal out of whatever was at hand. Pat wished to be remembered as a beloved child of God, fearfully and wonderfully made for His glory.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Big Sandy Community Church of God at 2:30pm (377 2nd Ave, Big Sandy, MT 59520). Following the service, there will be a potluck meal in the church hall (smoked brisket will be provided).
To read more about Pat's life and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019