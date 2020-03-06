|
Patricia "Patsy" Ozella Clark
Great Falls - Patricia "Patsy" Ozella (Conrad) Clark, 73, of Great Falls, lost her battle with cancer on February 27, 2020.
A celebration of Patsy's life will be held at a yet undetermined date.
Patsy was born on August 1, 1946, in San Diego California to Jeoffrey Glenn and Neua Lucille Conrad.
He met and married her husband, Charles "Chuck" Clark while the two of them were attending San Diego City College. They moved to Great Falls in June of 1966.
Patsy enjoyed playing tennis and travelling the world with her husband, Chuck. She also once hiked the Grand Canyon with her good friend Bev Gatherer of Winchester, Oregon.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michelle L. Clark; and her beloved cat, Laci.
She is survived by her husband, Charles W. "Chuck" Clark; daughter, Lindsay S. Lee of Great Falls; son, Michael L. Clark of Great Falls; brothers, Michael Conrad of Great Falls, and Jeffery Conrad of Santa Cruz, California; and give grandchildren, Julian Vinaras, Maci Vinaras, Neva Clark, Danton Clark, and Devin Clark of Great Falls.
Patsy is loved and missed greatly by her family and friends.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020