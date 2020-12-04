Patricia "Patty" Polzin
Great Falls - It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Patricia "Patty" Polzin on November 14, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held in the spring, when she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Patty was born on December 13, 1937, in Beaver Dam WI, where she grew up. She married Richard (Dick) Polzin in 1958. They shared a life of travel, thanks to the United States Air Force, living in many different States. That career led them to Great Falls in 1973, which she grew to love and call home. She started her own career in the health care industry in 1975 and worked throughout the Columbus and Deaconess Hospitals until her retirement in 1996. She enjoyed helping people in everything she did, and made many lifelong friends with this caring attitude. She bowled in many leagues and attended all State and National tournaments. After retirement she took up golf and liked to gamble, but mostly enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Then after the grand babies grew up, she enjoyed being Great Grandma, or Gigi as she loved being called. Patty resided at the Lodge Assisted Living Facility for the last few years due to mobility issues. She was adjusting to the new home and making friends there until the pandemic came along.
Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Polzin, who passed away in 1992; her parents, William and Esther Dummer; and her brother, Bill Dummer.
Patty is survived by her four children, Deborah (Rick) Hasenkrug , Jeffery Polzin, Thomas Polzin, and Bridget (Keith) Schermele; six grandchildren; and four great -grandchildren. We would also like to mention her lifelong friends, Walter and Nancy Albert. They have always been there for her.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Benefis team, especially Lacy and Abby, for their care and compassion during her last days. It was a comfort to our mother and our family knowing how caring you all are. A Mother's love lives on forever in the lessons she taught, the patience she gave, and in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
