Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Patricia Rose Kraus


1933 - 2019
Patricia Rose Kraus Obituary
Patricia Rose Kraus

Great Falls - Patricia Rose Kraus, 85, of Great Falls, passed away March 26, 2019 at Peace Hospice of natural causes. A Memorial Service will take place Friday, April 5th at 11:00 AM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.

Patricia was born on April 2,1933 in Forsyth, MT to James McGraw and Isabelle Nugent McGraw. She graduated from the Forsyth High School and met the love of her life, David James Kraus. On May 27, 1950 they were married and had three children, five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Over the course of her life she had been a farmer, rancher, construction business owner, pilot, insurance agent and demo/marketing person.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019
