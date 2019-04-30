|
|
|
Patrick (Pat) Dale Higgins
Great Falls - Patrick (Pat) Dale Higgins, 70, a Great Falls native and longtime Montana resident, recently passed away in Florida after a brief illness.
Pat was born on May 7, 1948 in Great Falls, the second of five sons to Florence and Alan "Lefty" Higgins.
A graduate of Great Falls Central in 1966, Pat served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 in Europe and attended the University of Montana.
Pat was also a federal employee for three decades, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 2004.
Those who knew him well would agree that "one of a kind" is an apt description of Pat. He was a great conversationalist and quite a traveler, often heading seeking warmer climates such as Mexico in the dreaded winter months before ultimately settling in Florida.
He was, as they say in polite company, thrifty. Brother Joe recalls Pat trudging in chest deep, rushing water to liberate a snagged, 50-cent fishing lure.
Pat long led an active lifestyle and enjoyed the outdoors, particularly the family's cabin on the Smith River. He was a fixture at the Smith in the summer months and contributed greatly to the construction of the "Higgins Hilton" with his brothers and other family members.
Pat was preceded in death by parents Lefty and Florence and is survived by brothers Ralph (Billie), Joe (Sallie), Bill (Pam), Mark (Patty), 10 nieces and nephews, and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held later this summer.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
