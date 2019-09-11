|
|
Patrick E. Cahill
Great Falls - Patrick Edward Cahill, 74, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family after a 2½ year battle with cancer.
Pat was born on January 30, 1945, in Los Angeles, CA to Edward and Alice Cahill. He grew up in Portland, OR and Petaluma, CA. In 1964, Pat enlisted in the Navy and was discharged in 1968. He was then in the Navy Reserves until 1970. He served on the USS Mansfield. He then moved to Santa Rosa, CA where he met and married his first wife, Edythe. They divorced in 1973 and then Pat moved to Great Falls that same year.
Pat worked for Peavey Thunderbird Building Center as an assistant manager. Then he worked for McCollum Modern RV and Travel Time RV as a salesman until his retirement in 2006. In 1988 he married Anna "Ann" Moldenhauer, the love of his life.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish. He did volunteer work for the church, for St. Vincent de Paul, the Veteran's Grace House, and Vets for Vets. He was an avid book reader, Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed his garden. In the fall he enjoyed hunting with his friends, Brian, Matt, and his step-grandsons. He was a very loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, step-grandfather, and step-great-grandfather. He dearly loved all of his step-children and step-grandchildren as if they were his own.
Pat was much loved and will be missed very much by his family, friends, and his dog, Katie.
Pat is survived by his loving wife, Ann; step-daughters, Wendy (Robert) Sutherlin of OK and Dawn (Jamie) Boyer of Great Falls; step-son, Brian (Rita) Moldenhauer of Polson, MT; sister, Deborah (Mervin) Aubespin of Louisville, KY; 3 grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karin Hamilton; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
There will be a rosary Friday, September 13, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The funeral liturgy will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls. Ashes will be buried at a private family burial at a later date.
Condolences may shared online at www.SchniderFuneral Home.com or sent to Ann's home address.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019