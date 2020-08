Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patrick's life story with friends and family

Share Patrick's life story with friends and family

Patrick Evans



Browning - Patrick Evans, 68, passed away in Great Falls on Aug 11th. A visitation will begin at 2 pm Saturday at Foster Funeral chapel in St. Ignatius. Services will be at 7 pm Saturday evening at the chapel. Cremation will follow the services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store