Patrick James Mayer
Havre - Patrick James Mayer, 87, passed away at his residence due to cancer on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with his wife Jackie at his side. Cremation has taken place, and memorial services are pending for March 2020. Pat's family has suggested memorial donations be made to the . Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Pat's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Pat was born on March 17, 1932, in Havre, along with twin sister Patricia to Mark and Josephine (Emily) Mayer, Sr. He was raised in Havre, where he attended school. Pat enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and served until his honorable discharge in 1955, where he was stationed in Alaska and Washington. There he met Benita Thompson, who became his first wife. Benita passed away October 10, 1999. Pat married Jacqueline (Larson) Welsh on May 22, 2000, in Sandpoint, Idaho.
He began working for the Great Northern Railroad in 1950, and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a car foreman in 1991. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and hunter, and he loved his vegetable garden. Pat raised and hunted with Labrador Retrievers. His last dog, a yellow lab Ginger, died in 2011, leaving 3 rescue cats, Annie, Lewie, and Alex.
Pat is also survived by his wife Jackie Mayer of Havre; stepchildren, Kyle (Arlyce) Welsh, Caitlyn & Courtney of Normandy Park, WA, and Nicole (Dave) King, Jaxson of Auburn, WA; step-grandson Nicholas (Karrisa) Thayne & Shylo of Billings; brothers Mark (Darleen) Mayer, Jr. and David (Kay) Mayer, all of Havre; sisters-in-law, Wanda (George) Malin of Great Falls and Linda (Ken) Gorder of Casper, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Benita Mayer; parents, Mark and Josephine Mayer, Sr.; sisters, Ramona Irvin, Ellen "Dee Dee" Stubban, Betty Jo Strissel, and twin sister Patricia Smith; brother Frank Mayer; parents-in-law Jack and Nadene Larson; and brother-in-law Steve Larson.
Pat's family would like to thank Bear Paw Hospice and Angel Care for their invaluable assistance during their time of need. Without your help, we couldn't have cared for Pat at home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019