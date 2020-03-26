|
|
Patsy Eberl Wiest
Great Falls - Patsy Eberl Wiest, 89, a member of the Highgate community, went to meet her Lord on Wednesday, Mach 25, 2020. Interment has taken place at Highland Cemetery.
Patsy was born on August 28, 1930 in Butte, MT to Howard and Gladys Grubb and the family moved to Great Falls in 1946. Patsy married Jack Eberl on August 28, 1949 and from their union they had three daughters: Dianna (Larry), Twila (Ernie) and June (Bruce). She was a housewife, mother and Sears retail clerk. Patsy was a devoted wife and had a deep compassion for her family, caring for all with cooking, prayer and a listening ear. She was considered a prayer warrior by her family. Jack preceded her in death in February 1993. Patsy met Ted Wiest at the cemetery while they were both visiting their spouses' graves. They married in October 1994. Patsy's family grew to include Ted's family. Ted preceded her in death in September 2007.
Patsy is survived by her combined family of six children, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Grubb and brother-in-law, F. Robert Eberl; many nieces and nephews and her extended family of Highgate. Patsy was proceeded in death by both of her beloved husbands, her parents, two brothers and sister-in-law, Shirley Anderson.
Patsy served the Lord throughout her life and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020