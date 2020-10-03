Patsy Irene Kelleher



Great Falls - Our treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, Pasty Irene (Trainor) Kelleher peacefully went to heaven September 26, 2020, while in the care of Peace Hospice. There she will reunite with her parents, many siblings, and most importantly her baby boy, Jimmy, which she is now holding for the first time.



Patsy is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Kelleher; her children, Anthony (Nikki), Michael (Laurie), Victoria, Pamela (Rob), and Patricia; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five brothers; three sisters; and many nieces, nephews; friends, and more.



A viewing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel (2425 8th St. N.) starting at 5:00 p.m. with the vigil to follow at 7:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church (410 2nd Ave. NE) with a burial immediately following the service at Mount Olivet Cemetery (2101 26th St. S.). Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store