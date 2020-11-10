1/1
Patti (Quinn) Cole
Patti (Quinn) Cole, age 54 passed away Oct. 9th from glioblastoma cancer. She was born and raised in Havre Mt. Attended Havre school and Mt. State University. She is survived by her husband Roger, children Olivia and Spencer, mother Betty, father Michael ( Leta) and brothers Mike and Christopher. Along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous friends. She was a basketball player, runner, cheerleader, and member of national honor society. She was dedicated to her family and was the loudest fan in the crowd at her kids sporting events, of which there were many. She will be terribly missed by all. When you are drinking that glass of wine or listening to "Purple Rain", just think of Patti with her sparkling eyes and beautiful smile, and thank God for sharing her with us all.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
