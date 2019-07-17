|
|
Paul A. Mosley
GREAT FALLS - Paul A. Mosley, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home in Great Falls.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Paul was born August 23, 1965, in Great Falls to Raymond and Ruth Mosley. He lived nearly all of his life in Montana, mostly in Great Falls. He attended schools in Great Falls including Charles M. Russell High School. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and liked to take his daughters and grandchildren fishing on the Missouri River. He loved to build with wood, and was proficient at electrical and mechanical work.
Paul was a hard worker and was very conscientious of his job responsibilities. He was employed as a truck driver for Meadow Gold Dairy at the time of his death.
Paul is survived by his mother and stepfather, Ruth and Eldon Stompro; daughters, Jessica Lawrence and Rachel Mosley; grandchildren, Daja, Taya, Jamison, and Christian; brother, Bret of Kalispell; stepbrothers, Greg Stompro of Great Falls and David Stompro of Seattle; and grandmother, Bernice (Britton) Boucher of Conrad.
Paul was preceded in death by the love of his life, Michelle Wilson; father, Raymond Mosley; grandparents, Ray and Florence Mosley; great-grandparents, Ethel and Harry Britton and Carl and Grace Jensen.
Memorials in Paul's name may be made to a charity or an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHomet.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 17, 2019