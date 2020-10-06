1/2
Paul "Big Ed" Baroch Jr.
Paul "Big Ed" Baroch, Jr.

Paul "Big Ed" Baroch, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on October 3, 2020 at 84. A private graveside service with immediate family was held in his honor on October 6th at Highland Cemetery in the Veteran's Memorial.

Ed was born on December 1st, 1935 and grew up in Great Malls, MT. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served for four years. Ed returned home to Great Falls in 1959 where he lived until his final breathe - the place he always called home.

Ed worked various sales job in his lifetime and was elected as Constable for one term in 1974. However, his favorite and most rewarding position he held was as a Walmart Greeter in his final years. He loved meeting and talking with others as he was a people person. Ed was an avid motorcyclist, traveler, sports fan, and most importantly, a lover of music. He also had a love for food.

Ed is welcomed home by his mother and father, Marion Boughton and Paul Baroch Sr., daughter Mary Baroch, and stepchildren Debbie Burg, Barry Day, and Cindy Day. He is honored in memory by his wife of 35 years Donna, children Paul Gladden (Tracy), Paula Baroch, Michael Baroch (Kelly), and Kelly Baroch (Leigh), step children Dennis Day and Scott Day, 18 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and countless other family, friends, and loved ones.

For everyone who knew Ed he always put a smile on your face and until the very end said, "Glad you got to see me."




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
