Paul Louis Seilstad
Winifred - Paul Louis Seilstad was born to Palmer Milton Seilstad and Sidney Elizabeth (Killham) Seilstad March 9, 1949 in Lewistown, MT. He was raised on the Judith River Ranch, West of Winifred, where he also worked until he graduated Winifred High School in 1968. After high school Paul enlisted in the Army National Guard, and the winter of 68' through the spring of 69' completed his basic training in Ft. Benning, GA. He was then transferred to the Army National Guard of Montana and Army Reserves until receiving an honorable discharge in 1974. Following basic training, he enrolled in Northern Montana College (Havre, MT) where he completed degrees in Farm/Ranch Management and Ag Business. During the summer months of college, Paul helped his dad on the family ranch, as well as assisting Donald Smith and George Carr during Harvest, until the ranch sold in 1972.
Paul spent the summers of 74'-75' A.I.-ing for ranches in Boyd, MT and Belle Fourche, SD. While in South Dakota working for Jim and Janet Weekes, Paul met Jeananne "Jean" Marie Miles and barely made it home to help Donald harvest. The following January (1976), Paul returned to South Dakota to help an injured Jim Weekes with ranching and breaking colts. It was not a hard decision since Jean was still living there…
Later in the summer of 1976, Paul returned to Winifred and purchased the Jim Nelson place from George Carr. That fall in Miles City, MT, he married the most patient ranch hand and lefse maker he had ever met… Jean. In 1977, Paul began working under Pat Anderson at the GTA Feeds Elevator in Winifred. While employed, he also began his own registered Red Angus operation. He remained with the elevator through mergers and many other changes until finally retiring with CHS Big Sky after 40 years the end of January 2017.
Paul took advantage of living in Montana by enjoying hunting, fishing and working with horses and livestock. He gave back to his community through his membership in American Legion Post #120, American Red Angus Association, Montana Red Angus Association, the Winifred Lutheran Church, and as a leader for the Winifred Mustangs 4-H club.
Paul's health began to fail in 2015, and it eventually led him to be moved closer to health care facilities in Billings, MT. In December of 2017, he and Jean purchased a house south of Laurel, MT, where Paul continued his treatments in Billings and on off days, entertained his grandchildren. Paul Louis Seilstad, 69, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Paul is survived by his wife, Jean; daughters, Justa "J.J." Seilstad, and Amber (Brent) Larson; son, Ace Seilstad; grandchildren, Aaron, Tyla and Evajean Larson; and brother, Carl (Cathy) Seilstad. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lewistown at 10:00 a.m. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Winifred Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorial donations can be made to the Winifred Volunteer Fire Department or the Winifred American Legion Post #120.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Paul's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019