Paul P. Wipf



Chester - Reverend Paul P. Wipf, 96, of The Riverview Colony passed away in the comforts of his home with his family by his side on Aug 10, 2020. It was his time to be with the Lord. Born on May 18th, 1924 in South Dakota to Paul and Rebecca Wipf. His father passed away when Paul was 7 Years old. His family then moved to Alberta and then to Montana. He married Anna Waldner at the Miller Colony. God chose him to be a minister, whish he dutifully did for close to 60 years.



Paul is survived by his 5 sons; Reuben (Bara), David (Dorothy), Will (Julia), Paul (Freida), and Ben (Annie) all of Riverview Colony; daughters, Lydia (Joseph "Butch") Of Riverview, Paula of Alberta, Margaret (Darius) of Pendroy, MT; Son-in-law, Joseph Kleinsasser of Broadview, MT; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by Anna, his beloved wife of 57 years; daughter, Ruth Kleinsasser of Broadview, MT; son-in-law, Martin Entz of Ablerta; 2 grandsons and a granddaughter.



A special Thank You to Dr. Tim Blair of Chester, MT. Thank You for the wonderful care you provided to him these past few years.









