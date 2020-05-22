|
Paul R. Cory
Great Falls - Paul Robert Cory was born to Harlan Cory and Clary Kaufman Cory on June 19, 1955. He was born in Great Falls, MT as the youngest of 3 children. He was the only boy born on Father's Day. He attended elementary schools in Great Falls, graduated from CMR and the University of Montana with a degree in Social Work.
He worked for the Wesley Teen Outreach program, working with teens who had committed minor crimes. He taught them to use their time constructively with skills for camping, fishing, helping others, repairing clocks, vehicle maintenance, and many more. Later, many of the former teens would see Paul in the community and thank him for his assistance in changing their lives. He then worked for the State of Montana as a child protection social worker. During this time, he made many friends through the foster care system, legal community, and other community services.
Paul had worked at the Great Falls Pre-Release Center for the last 30 years, primarily as the Administrator. It was a job he enjoyed, and he enjoyed working with the many correctional services and professionals in Montana.
Neihart was his favorite place to be with the healing mountains. He enjoyed skiing and attending the activities in Neihart, especially the senior breakfast and shopping at the Neihart Mall.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lorri; daughter, Samantha; two sisters, Marcia (Bob) Storer and Nancy (Tim) Springer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers please donate to Showdown Ski Patrol or Neihart-Monarch Senior Center.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020