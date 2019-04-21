|
|
Paul Tesarek
Coffee Creek - Paul G. Tesarek 75 of Coffee Creek died Wednesday evening, April 17th, 2019 in Missouri River Medical Center in Fort Benton after a battle with cancer. He was born June 15, 1943 in Denton, Montana the son of Anton and Emily (Vraspir) Tesarek. He received his elementary schooling in Coffee Creek and High School in Denton graduating in 1961. He then attended Montana State University in Bozeman and graduated in 1965 with a BS in Agriculture. He returned to the farm west of Coffee Creek. On September 26, 1970 he was united in marriage to G. Gail Ross in Havre. They made their home in Denton and began their family, Michael in 1972 and Steven in 1975. They then purchased a home in Coffee Creek where they made their home and he continued to farm west of Coffee Creek until his death.
Paul was a very patient, loving family man always living by the motto "one thing at a time". He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending sporting events, working on cars and tractors. Farming was not only his work but his hobby as he loved to not only do the farming but also talking about it with his family and friends. Paul loved to socialize and spending time with his family especially his grandkids which were the joy of his life.
He had served as Fire Chief in Coffee Creek for many years and was the water manager for Coffee Creek.
He is survived by his wife Gail of Coffee Creek, MT; two sons Michael (Adrienne) of Los Angeles, CA and Steven (Sheila) of Coffee Creek, MT; three grandchildren, Kaiser, Keira and Kamden and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Memorial Graveside Services for Paul G. Tesarek will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coffee Creek Cemetery, cremation has taken place. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Denton School or the and they may be left at the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019