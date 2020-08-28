1/1
Paul W. Birkholz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. Birkholz

Great Falls - Paul W. Birkholz passed away on August 23, 2020, at the age of 78.

Paul was born on June 1, 1942, in Miles City, MT to Ruth Graupner and August Birkholz. He joined the Air Force right after high school. He acquired a degree in airplane engine mechanics which opened the door to Montana Air National Guard.

Paul married Millie and they spent 31 years together. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and HAM radio. He was a registered gunsmith, an elder at Trinity Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for the Vaughn volunteer firemen squad. He liked to fix vehicles for his friends, collect vintage radios, and he was a great neighbor. Paul made the best of life even though he suffered from Parkinson's.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, August Birkholz; and brother, John Birkholz. He leaves behind his wife, Millie; sister, Judy Boe; and brothers, Ted, Don, Bob, and James.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 25, 2020
Paul helped me with my Ham radio so I could get on the air. Enjoyed visiting with him at Saturday breakfast. I'm sure he will be missed.
Neil H Boyd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved