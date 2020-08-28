Paul W. Birkholz
Great Falls - Paul W. Birkholz passed away on August 23, 2020, at the age of 78.
Paul was born on June 1, 1942, in Miles City, MT to Ruth Graupner and August Birkholz. He joined the Air Force right after high school. He acquired a degree in airplane engine mechanics which opened the door to Montana Air National Guard.
Paul married Millie and they spent 31 years together. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and HAM radio. He was a registered gunsmith, an elder at Trinity Lutheran Church, and a volunteer for the Vaughn volunteer firemen squad. He liked to fix vehicles for his friends, collect vintage radios, and he was a great neighbor. Paul made the best of life even though he suffered from Parkinson's.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, August Birkholz; and brother, John Birkholz. He leaves behind his wife, Millie; sister, Judy Boe; and brothers, Ted, Don, Bob, and James.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.