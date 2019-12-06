|
|
Paula Ann Hernandez
Great Falls - Paula Ann Hernandez, 64, of Great Falls passed away on November 29, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Paula was born on June 14, 1955 in Great Falls to Paul and Margie (Lora) Span. Paula was raised in Great Falls, graduating from CMR High School before going on to work as a nurse's aide and medical tech. She worked mainly in senior residential homes.
Paula met the love of her life in Great Falls, David Hernandez. The two were married on June 14, 1984 and remained together for next 35 years until her passing. She loved her family. She loved her cats and adored being a grandmother. She also had a passion for collecting state refrigerator magnets.
She leaves behind her husband, David Hernandez of Great Falls; sons, Eric Brown and Justin Hernandez, both of Great Falls; daughters, Elise Hernandez and Sarina Hernandez, both of Great Falls; sister, Mary Donovan of Great Falls; brother Joe Span; and four grandchildren.
Paula was a kind person to all. Her family will forever miss her.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019