Paula J. Peterson
Cut Bank - Paula J. (Eney) Peterson, 71, passed away on October 8th, 2020 at Northern Rockies Medical Center.

Graveside memorial service will be 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13 at Crown Hill Cemetery in Cut Bank. There will be a reception for family and friends following the service in the back room of The Den. Arrangements have been entrusted to Asper Funeral Homes, Cut Bank. Please leave a message of condolence for the family at www.asperfh.com

Paula was born October 9, 1948 in Cut Bank to Tom and Evelyn Eney. She attended St. Margaret's Catholic School through the 8th grade. She attended Cut Bank High School and graduated in 1966. She then attended Kinman Business College in Spokane for 1 year before returning to Cut Bank.

Paula married James (Jim) Peterson on July 3rd, 1979. They had been married for 48 years at the time of Jim's death in 2017.

Paula worked at The Glacier County Clerk of Court's office, Werner, Nelson, and Epstein Law Office, and the Glacier County Library. She retired from the library in 2016.

Paula was an avid reader and loved to read books from all genres. She could find a book for anyone who was looking for a good book to read. She wasn't only a reader but also a collector of books.

Paula had 7 grandsons who were her absolute pride and joy. They were James, Maxx, Judd, Tate, Jake, Sawyer and Crosby. She was proud of their accomplishments and wanted to hear about all the activities they were involved in.

Paula is survived by her 3 children, Matt, Julie, and Cory, her 7 grandsons, brothers Marty Eney and Bill Eney, sister, Cynthia Eney and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her parents.

Memorial Donations can be given to the Gift of Life Foundation in Great Falls, MT.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
