Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Denver, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Paula Jean Kendrick

Aurora - Paula Jean Kendrick, 66, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away at home after a long illness. Paula was born to Robert and Betty Mae Sevalstad on December 24, 1952 in Great Falls, Montana. In addition to her parents, Paula was predeceased by her son, Jason Lars Kendrick. She is survived by her husband, John W. Kendrick; her daughter, Lara Adele Kendrick; and her siblings, Susan Sevalstad, Kenneth Sevalstad, and Lori Sena. As well as her sister in law Kathy Vogel and brother in law Richard Kendrick.After graduating from Charles M. Russell High School in 1971 in Great Falls, MT Paula joined the Navy where she became a Corpsman and was uniquely one of the first 52 women allowed on ship - The USS Sanctuary. After the Navy she completed her nursing degree at Montana State University. Paula was the type of woman who could best be described as an embodiment of courage and perseverance. She loved Jesus and she lived life to the fullest. She loved traveling and reading, and she especially loved her family and friends. She was a loving wife and mother who was always present and available for her family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Denver Hospice or Faith Presbyterian Church Missions committee.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 8, 2019
