Pauline Marie Nielsen (Green) went gently to the Lord on June 12, 2020, surrounded by family. She is reunited with her favorite dinner date, Glenn, her husband and best friend through 62 years of marriage. She had been living with her daughter, Shari, granddaughter Sarah, and great-grandson Logan for the last 3 years. She had many adventures and special memories traveling and spending time with her family. Her most recent trip was to Las Vegas in December for her daughter's 60th birthday. She made many memories with Kate Malone and her family in Coulee City. Her granddaughter Sarah, took excellent care of her in the months preceding her passing.



A "Montana" girl, Pauline was born during the depression, February 7, 1934, to Paul and Leah Green and grew up in the ranching community of Townsend, Montana helping out in her grandfather's grocery store after school and during the summer. She maintained life-long friendships with her Townsend friends, knew good places to fish and pan for gold. She was adventurous and took her children to every ghost town, placer mine and abandoned cabin within 100 miles of her girlhood home. She loved animals and there were an abundance of household pets over the years-- often dropped off by her adult children on the pretext of "watching them" for a short time. Mario, the last in this line, almost never left her side and gave her great comfort as her health failed.



Pauline met her true love at a roller rink in Coeur d'Alene while attending college at Washington State in Pullman. They settled in Montana and raised 4 children in Great Falls, where they lived for more than 50 years. Like many women of her generation, she was a practical homemaker with many "side jobs." Among them: painting newly built houses with her good friend, Nancy Block, selling Avon, opening an in-home ceramics studio which catered to local businesses including the C.M. Russell Museum's gift shop and hosting many craft classes. Pauline also worked for many years at both the "old" and "new" Deaconess Hospital in admissions.



Pauline began volunteering in activities that interested her four children. She was the first woman commissioner for Boy Scouts of America in Montana and earned the Silver Beaver award in 1974. While it started with scouting, it led to 4H, Drum and Bugle Corps, Demolay, and hosting foreign exchange students. As "empty nesters" with a big house, she and Glenn hosted Voyager minor league ball players and helped low-income seniors navigate and access healthcare and housing. She loved her church family, Christ United Methodist in Great Falls, and co-chaired the hospitality committee. She enjoyed babysitting so new moms could have fellowship. She spent numerous hours baking dinners and desserts for her church family. She could have won an award for all of the cookies and dinners she made for the church and Language Center. An active and hands-on grandmother and great-grandmother, many a Nielsen grandchild spent part of a memorable summer in Great Falls. When one of her grandsons was diagnosed with Autism, she volunteered for many years at the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic in Great Falls as a way to help other families struggling with this disability. She also volunteered for the food bank and Salvation Army.



Pauline enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing pinochle, camping and fishing. Overcoming a strong fear of flying, she and Glenn made many trips to Hawaii, the most memorable of which was their grandson, Charle's wedding. She traveled all over the country with her husband Glenn in their motorhome.



Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; grandparents Louis and Amelia Green, parents, Paul and Leah Green ; brother, Robert Diehl; and a grandson, John Hayden. Her spirit is carried on by her four children: daughter, Karin Nielsen of Gorham, Maine; a son, Michael Nielsen of Bellflower, California; a daughter, Shari Healy of Spokane, Washington; and a daughter, Patricia and son-in-law, Chuck Balzarini of Eagle River, Alaska. She was blessed with eight cherished grandchildren: Jayson and Heather Nielsen, Kate Malone and Sarah Healy, Charles and Matthew Balzarini, & Ian and Merrill Porterfield; five great-grandchildren: Logan, Weston, Colton, Emilia, and Paul; her sisters-in-law, Mary Nielsen, Thelma Haddrell, Sandra Walker, Rachel Day and Lynne Nielsen and brothers-in-law, Stanley Nielsen, Don Haddrell and Daniel Day. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she held dear. She will be greatly missed by her church and scouting families. She will be missed by her good friend Louise Toole.



We would like to sincerely thank Hospice of Spokane who helped with our Mom's final journey and provided excellent care and support. A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 am at the Post Falls Baptist Church located at 1608 N Spokane Street, Post Falls, ID. Reception to follow.



Donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic in Great Falls, MT, 1304 13th Street South, 59405, or the Christ United Methodist Church, PO BOX 6303, Great Falls MT, 59406.









