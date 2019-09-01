|
Pearl (Peggy) Eggar
Livingston - Pearl (Peggy) Eggar, born June 13th, 1931 to John and Phyllis Eggar in Livingston, Montana, passed away from natural causes August 20th at the Selah, Washington home shared with her daughter's family since 2002. Peggy's parents, husbands and her brother, Everett Eggar, pre-deceased her; her sister, Shirley Talcott, still resides in Fountain Valley, California. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Terie Tuman Ellis (Jim Ellis) of Selah, Washington and by her son, Thomas Tuman (Susan) of Belt, Montana. Grandchildren are Joshua Tuman of Helena, Montana, Jamilyn Ellis of Yakima, Washington, Jennifer Ellis of Kennewick, Washington and Jessica Ellis-Charlton (Cody) of Yakima, Washington. Peggy is also survived by four nieces and four great grandchildren.
Peggy graduated from Park County High School in Livingston, Montana in 1949 and attended the University of Montana. She met and married Gerald Tuman, the father of her two children, in 1951. The couple moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1958 where Peggy was employed in private law firms and finally in the U.S. Attorneys' office. The couple divorced in 1970 and Peggy continued to work in her chosen career. She became certified as a Professional Legal Secretary in 1979. She served on the National Board of Directors for the National Association of Legal Secretaries for three years and was the First Vice President for the Montana Association of Legal Secretaries. She was named the Great Falls Legal Secretary of the Year in 1978, the Montana Legal Secretary of the year in 1980, and was the first runner-up for Legal Secretary of the Year for the United States in 1983. Peggy wrote the study manual for aspiring Professional Legal Secretaries (which was sold nationwide) and developed and taught the curriculum for evening classes at the Vo-Tec.
She was active at Faith Lutheran Church and the Sons of Norway while living in Montana. Upon moving to Selah in 2002, she joined Central Lutheran Church and the Yakima chapter of the Sons of Norway. Peggy did amazing needlework called Hardangar (from Norway). She won many awards at the Yakima County fair and taught her craft to others.
Next summer will be a family reunion and celebration of life at the family's Selah home; arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, Peggy requested that donations be made either to the or to Central Lutheran Church in Yakima. Donations may be sent C/O Brookside Funeral Home PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936.
