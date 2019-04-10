|
Peggy A. Woodworth
GREAT FALLS - Peggy Ann Woodworth, age 88, passed away of natural causes in Great Falls on April 8, 2019. Burial at Crown Hill Cemetery in Cut Bank has already taken place, with a private family graveside service. The Celebration of Life service will be at 3 PM on Monday, April 15th, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2900 9th Ave. S. in Great Falls, with Rev. Lynne Spencer-Smith officiating.
Peggy and her husband, Rev. Charles Woodworth, retired to Montana from California in 1988, after more than 30 years in the Methodist ministry there. Peggy had served as organist, Sunday School teacher and led Bible Study classes in her home. They continued in ministry during retirement, serving interim terms at Harlem, Chester, Trinity, Galata, Devon, Shelby, and Cut Bank.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Peggy is survived by son Mark Woodworth (Jeanne Dussault), daughters Heidi Owens, Robin and Page (Matthias Krohn) Woodworth; and granddaughter Amy Braun (Darren); and grandsons Sam, Kyle and Seth Woodworth (Meagan Shipley) with great-grandson Arlo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peggy's memory to the two charitable (501 (3c) organizations who were so helpful in finding a loving home for her dogs. Bright Eyes Care and Rehab Center, PO Box 1498, Choteau, MT 59422; and Northwest Samoyed Rescue, 3646 143rd Ave SW, Tenino, WA 98589-9607.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019