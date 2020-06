Peggy Doris GuerrieriGreat Falls - Peggy Guerrieri, 63, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St. S., Great Falls, MT) from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Montana State Veterans Cemetery Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com