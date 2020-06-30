Peggy Doris Guerrieri
Great Falls - Peggy Guerrieri, 63, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St. S., Great Falls, MT) from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Montana State Veterans Cemetery Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Great Falls - Peggy Guerrieri, 63, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Schnider Funeral Home (1510 13th St. S., Great Falls, MT) from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Montana State Veterans Cemetery Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.