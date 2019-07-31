Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
1943 - 2019
GREAT FALLS - Peggy Ellen Johnson, 76, of Great Falls, died of natural causes on July 24, 2019, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.

Peggy is survived by sister, Linda Williams of Good Year, AZ; brother, Lenard Shure of Sunburst; son, Russell Johnson of Beresford, SD; daughter Jereice (Patrick) Devine of Bozeman; 5 grandchildren, Jason Johnson of Beresford, SD, Athleen (Cassidy) Niehoff of Sioux Falls, SD; Justin (Miranda) Johnson of Beresford, SD, Karen (Kyle Halter) Devine and Thomas Devine, both of Bozeman; by 6 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kirsten, and Camden Niehoff all of Sioux Falls, SD, Jaiden, Wyatt, and Rayna Johnson all of Beresford, SD; 2 great-great grandchildren, Kolten Constant and RaeLynn Dokken-Ellis both of Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces and nephews including, Edward and Steve Shure of Great Falls, Nicholas VanSchoyck of Columbia Falls, Garry VanSchoyck of Missoula, MT, Brittney VanSchoyck of Tempe, AZ, and Ashlee VanSchoyck of Good Year, AZ.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Otis Williams and Alverne Johnson; nephew, Richard Shure; half-brother, Edward Shure; and half-sister, Doris Drake.

There are no services planned.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 31, 2019
