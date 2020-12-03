Peggy Majerus
Great Falls - Peggy Majerus, 91, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She had cancer for years and succumbed at Benefis Peace Hospice House. Born at home on May 30, 1929, in Lohman, Montana, Peggy was the daughter of Russell and Lula Mae "Lu" Burns. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Frank Majerus; sister, Barbara McWhirter; brothers and sisters-in-law; uncles and aunts.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Beverly Harte of Centennial, Colorado; daughters, Janis (Norman) Wegerhoff of Kelowna, Canada and Marlis Majerus of Chevy Chase, MD; grandsons, Matthew (Chrissy) Mesaros of Chandler, AZ and Michael (Katie) Mesaros of Hollyridge, NC; and great-grandchildren, Megan and Grant of Arizona. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so.
Peggy was a resident of Golden Eagles Plaza where her smiles and warmth were loved and appreciated. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she will be greatly missed. Peggy was also a 45 year member of the Eagles Auxiliary and she and her husband, Frank happily danced there and across the country to toe-tapping music with friends old and new.
Peggy graduated Chinook High School and worked as a telephone operator but is most remembered for the hard work of making a loving home for her family. Music was a joy in her life and she passed it on to her children. She also shared her loving energy and wit with everyone around her. She played the role of care-giver for her husband when he needed her most. She also loved to play cards with her pals and especially enjoyed her cousin, Carole's company. Peggy Majerus was a kind, sweet, gentle soul with a wonderful personality who will be heartily missed. Her gift was love and those around her were blessed to be embraced by it.
The family would like to thank the staff of Benefis Peace Hospice for the loving care provided to Peggy. Memorial contributions may be sent to Benefis Peace Hospice. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.