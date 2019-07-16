Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
HIGHWOOD - Peggy Sue Freie Giles, 83, of Highwood, MT went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls.

Peggy was born on November 25, 1935, to Alvin and Ethel Barker Freie in Malta, MT. Peggy grew up in several small towns in Montana, graduating from Belt Valley High School, where she met her future husband of 63 years, John "Jack" Giles.

Jack and Peggy were married on January 10, 1956, in Belt, MT, and later took over the family farm near Waltham, where they raised their three daughters.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ethel Freie; brothers, Stanley Freie and John "Jack" (Cathy) Freie; sisters, Eunice (John) Arrigoni, Bessie (Stone) Paulson, and Jo (Gerald) Maberry.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Jack Giles; her three daughters, Stacy Farley, Jona Rushing, and Marlso Giles; sister, Cherry (Dick) Holland; and three grandchildren, John, Peyton, and Ryker Rushing.

Peggy was a selfless, devoted wife and mother, with a loving heart and a kind soul. No words can express how much she will be missed.

Private family services will be held at the Hillcrest Lawn Memorial in Great Falls.

Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 16, 2019
