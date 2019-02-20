|
|
Penny Gail Dyson
Great Falls - Penny Gail Dyson of Great Falls passed away on February 8th 2019 in Great Falls at Peace Hospice.
She was born April 17th 1952 to Jack Thody and Shirley Walker in Choteau, MT. She spent many of her years on the east coast with her life partner Wayne Carter where they raised many animals, she was very passionate about. Penny was an avid Facebooker, she also loved her T.V. shows. She didn't mind letting loose with a few beers as well as playing pool in her early years. She worked approximately 15 years at ITT Industries where she made many friends. She was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends, There was nothing Penny liked better than an interesting conversation with a good friend. Penny could have an engaging conversation with anyone, always had a smile on her face and a joke on her lips. Penny recently reconnected with her distant sisters whom she had never met but loved dearly. Survivors include; life partner Wayne Carter of Maine, sister Dorothy Baldwin (Roy) of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Sister Joyce Trinder of Tucson, Arizona, Sister Annette McClellan (Mike) of Murray, Kentucky, Daughter Jackie Dyson (Brian Johnson) of Great Falls, sons Jody Dyson, Johnnie Dyson (Kim) both of Great Falls, 9 Grandchildren, 22 Great-grandchildren. Penny is now reunited with her loved ones, Father Jack Thody, mother Shirley Walker (G.G), brother Butch Thody, brother Wobby Walker, son Tracy Dyson, Grandson Cory Dyson, great-grandson Dimetruek Medina, aunt Darlene Denzer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Life celebration is to come on a later date. Special thanks to Peace Hospice for caring for her in her last moments, as well as Toni for staying by her side.
Please send condolences to 924 5th Ave N. Great Falls MT 59401.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019