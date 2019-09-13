|
Pete A. Ames
Helena - Pete A. Ames was born 08/07/1936 to John E. Ames and Martha George. The family moved around before settling in Valier, MT where Pete graduated from Vailer High in 1954. After working in the oil fields for a few years, he enlisted in the Army from 1958 to 1960. After the Army, he moved to Great Falls and took a position with the postal service where he worked for 42 years.
He met and married the love of his life, Mercedes Ann Marie Snow on 09/05/1964. Four years later, they welcomed the first of 2 children, Chris on 09/06/1968. Chris was followed a year later by a daughter, Rebecca.
Pete spent his spare time coaching his children in their many sports. He taught them how to hunt and fish and took the whole family camping.
Pete is survived by his wife of 55 years, Merce, his son Chris (Susan), daughter Becky and his grandchildren, Riley and Truett.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha and his stepbrother, George Nustad.
He will be remembered as a great husband, father and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Pete requested that no service by held. Donations can be made to St. Petes Hospice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019