Peter A. Wurz



Hillside Colony - Peter A. Wurz, 84, died Saturday evening of November 21, 2020, one hour short of his 85th birthday. Peter was born at Sunnipite Colony, Warner, Alberta in 1935. His family moved to Hillside Colony near Sweetgrass in 1951. Peter married Mary Waldner in 1970. They had 6 children, Tim (Diane), Ben (Laura), and Martha all of Hillside Colony, Julia (Zach) Waldner of Zenith Colony, Linda (Peter) Hofer of Glendale Colony, and Peter (Judy) of Horizon Colony. Peter and Mary have 22 grandchildren.



Peter was the chicken boss of Hillside Colony for 42 years and assisted for another 8 years for a total of 50 years looking at eggs.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike, Andrew, Jacob, David, and Joseph; sisters, Susanna, Elizabeth, and Rachel.



Survivors include his wife; children; grandchildren; and brothers, John, 96, of Eagle Creek Colony and Paul, 82, of Horizon Colony.



Peter never met a stranger. He loved company and could talk shop with just about anybody. Rest in peace, Dad, we will miss you.



Burial was held Tuesday in Hillside Colony Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store