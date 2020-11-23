1/
Peter A. Wurz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter A. Wurz

Hillside Colony - Peter A. Wurz, 84, died Saturday evening of November 21, 2020, one hour short of his 85th birthday. Peter was born at Sunnipite Colony, Warner, Alberta in 1935. His family moved to Hillside Colony near Sweetgrass in 1951. Peter married Mary Waldner in 1970. They had 6 children, Tim (Diane), Ben (Laura), and Martha all of Hillside Colony, Julia (Zach) Waldner of Zenith Colony, Linda (Peter) Hofer of Glendale Colony, and Peter (Judy) of Horizon Colony. Peter and Mary have 22 grandchildren.

Peter was the chicken boss of Hillside Colony for 42 years and assisted for another 8 years for a total of 50 years looking at eggs.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike, Andrew, Jacob, David, and Joseph; sisters, Susanna, Elizabeth, and Rachel.

Survivors include his wife; children; grandchildren; and brothers, John, 96, of Eagle Creek Colony and Paul, 82, of Horizon Colony.

Peter never met a stranger. He loved company and could talk shop with just about anybody. Rest in peace, Dad, we will miss you.

Burial was held Tuesday in Hillside Colony Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved