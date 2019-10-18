Resources
Conrad - Peter C. Christensen, 72, a longtime resident of Hobson, died on the 15th day of October, 2019 at Benefis Hospital, Great Falls, Montana as a result of complications from a choking incident.

Peter was born Clarence P. Christensen, Jr. on March 24, 1947, the third child of Clarence and Martha Christensen. During his early years he lived in several small communities eventually moving to Hobson where he attended elementary school. Following the death of his parents, Peter remained a resident of Hobson and lived independently there for more than 25 years.

Later in life, Peter lived in Lewistown, Great Falls, and at the time of his passing, was a resident of the Skyview Group Home located in Conrad, Montana. Peter's family appreciates the care he was given while a resident of Skyview. In Hobson, Peter enjoyed walking, mowing lawns, collecting, recycling aluminum and visiting.

Survivors include brothers, Ronald and Donald of Big Sandy, MT and John (Becky) of Billings, MT; a niece and nephew and several cousins.

Private family services will be held at the Philbrook Cemetery where Peter will be buried with his parents. Memorials can be made to a .

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Peter's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
