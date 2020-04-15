|
|
Peter D Hofer
Eagle Creek Colony - Peter D. Hofer passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2020, with his loving wife, Teresa, and brothers by his side following a lengthy battle with heart failure.
Peter was born on October 6, 1970 he grew up mostly at Eagle Creek Colony where he worked tirelessly all his adult life. He married the love of his life on July 4, 2004. Peter suffered a debilitating stroke on September 13, 2012. After a lot of therapy and hard work he recovered enough to use his Bobcat to help keep the colony clean.
Peter is survived by his wife, Teresa; parents, David & Rachel Hofer; brothers, David (Rosa), and Martin (Rachel) Hofer; nieces, Miriam, Lorna, Becky and Rachel; and nepews, Leonard, Mike and David all of Eagle Creek Colony; in-laws, Mike & Martha Entz; brothers in-law, Albert (Sara) Entz and Julia (Ben) Waldner all of Wymark Colony, Sasketchewan.
A special Thanks to his hero, Dr. Gray, for all his guidance and tireless care and to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Benefis Healthcare that made his numerable hospital stays bearable.
With Tears in our eyes we watched you part, you're gone from our lives but never from our hearts.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020