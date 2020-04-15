Services
Asper Funeral Home
225 Sixth Ave South
Shelby, MT 59474
406-434-2172
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter D. Hofer


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter D. Hofer Obituary
Peter D Hofer

Eagle Creek Colony - Peter D. Hofer passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2020, with his loving wife, Teresa, and brothers by his side following a lengthy battle with heart failure.

Peter was born on October 6, 1970 he grew up mostly at Eagle Creek Colony where he worked tirelessly all his adult life. He married the love of his life on July 4, 2004. Peter suffered a debilitating stroke on September 13, 2012. After a lot of therapy and hard work he recovered enough to use his Bobcat to help keep the colony clean.

Peter is survived by his wife, Teresa; parents, David & Rachel Hofer; brothers, David (Rosa), and Martin (Rachel) Hofer; nieces, Miriam, Lorna, Becky and Rachel; and nepews, Leonard, Mike and David all of Eagle Creek Colony; in-laws, Mike & Martha Entz; brothers in-law, Albert (Sara) Entz and Julia (Ben) Waldner all of Wymark Colony, Sasketchewan.

A special Thanks to his hero, Dr. Gray, for all his guidance and tireless care and to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Benefis Healthcare that made his numerable hospital stays bearable.

With Tears in our eyes we watched you part, you're gone from our lives but never from our hearts.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -