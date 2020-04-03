Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Peter Morris Goodwin

Peter Morris Goodwin Obituary
Peter Morris Goodwin

Great Falls - Peter Morris Goodwin, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 85.

Pete was born in Warroad, Minnesota, to Ross and Vega Goodwin on Jan 26, 1935. He attended high school in Badger, MN, where he met his wife, Blanche.

He had a long and distinguished career with the United States Air Force, where he served on the ROTC staff at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. This is where his son, Michael, was born. He then served in Washington, D.C., and then on to the American embassies in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Ethiopia where his daughter Kirsten was born. He was then stationed in Vietnam, Spain, and finally Malmstrom, AFB. He retired in Montana where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an old classic car enthusiast and belonged to several car clubs.

Pete will be remembered for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and generosity. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche; son, Michael Edward (Gaylyn Running Crane Gobert) of Havre, MT; daughter, Kirsten (Tristan) Palmer of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Emma; and his brother, Michael William of Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Vega Goodwin; and his brother, Daniel.

A private burial will take place and a gathering of friends and family will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
